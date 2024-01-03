We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Potts Caramelised Onion Gravy with HP Sauce 330g

Potts Caramelised Onion Gravy with HP Sauce 330g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£0.68/100g

Caramelised onion gravy with HP sauce
Rich and flavoursome caramelised onion gravy with a dash of Hp sauce.Perfect for bangers as well as your favourite veggie options.
™ & © 2020 H.J. Heinz Foods UK Limited.
Made with HP Sauce
Pack size: 330G

Ingredients

Water, Caramelised Onions (10%), HP Sauce (8%) (Tomatoes, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Molasses, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Dates, Modified Cornflour, Rye Flour, Salt, Spices, Flavourings, Tamarind), Vegetable Bouillon Powder (Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Leek Powder, Carrot Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Celery Juice Powder (contains Maltodextrin), Ground Celery Seeds, Ground Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Parsley Flakes, Ground Mace, Ground Nutmeg, Ground White Pepper), Cornflour, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

330g

Preparation and Usage

Sealed in an air tight can for extra freshness

View all Gravy, Stuffing & Breadcrumbs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here