Bloo Toilet Blocks Flowers 2×50g

BLOO TOILET BLOCKS FLOWERS 2 X 50G Environmental info: Surfactants are easily, rapidly and completely biodegradable (acc. to OECD test methods 301) www.cleanright.eu A Charter member

800 flushes* *Lasts up to *Vs. Bloo original toilet blocks No1 in the UK** **IRI Sig Households data period 52, 12 & 4 weeks ending April 2022

©A.I.S.E.

Clean Water 2 in 1 Cleaning Foam Fresh Scent Clean+Fresh Clean + Fresh Stronger perfume for fresh fragrance Clear water with active cleaning power Intense cleansing foam up to 800 flushes Active ingredient for limescale prevention

Pack size: 100G

15 - 30 % Anionic Surfactants, 5 - 15 % Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further Ingredients: Perfumes, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol

2 x 50g ℮

Simple application:

- Place cube with the film in the tank on the opposite side of the water flow.

- Film dissolves in the water.

- Keep the second cube inside the package until the first one is used.

- When cleaning the tank please wear special gloves.