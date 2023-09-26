We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Hickory Smoked Sweet Potato Wedges 400g

Tesco Hickory Smoked Sweet Potato Wedges 400g

£2.50

£6.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
757kJ
180kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.3g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ / 134kcal

Sweet potato wedges in rapeseed oil, paprika and garlic with a barbecue glaze.
Working closely with our trusted growers, all our sweet potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. Sweet potato wedges, coated with rapeseed oil and paprika and glazed with hickory smoked BBQ sauce for a sweet finishSweet & Smoky Sweet potato wedges tumbled in Paprika with a Hickory Smoked BBQ glaze​
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato, Hickory Smoked Barbecue Glaze(Water, Red Pepper Purée, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses, Muscovado Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Maple Syrup, Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Tamarind Paste, Onion, Lemon Juice, Chilli, Garlic, Ginger, Clove), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Paprika.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

