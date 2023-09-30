We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 235g

Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 235g

£1.85

£0.79/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pot (47g)
Energy
363kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 186kcal

Seasoned mayonnaise with medium fat hard cheese, Red Leicester cheese, onion and chives.
Made with medium fat hard cheese and Red Leicester cheese in a rich chive mayonnaiseDouble Cheese
Pack size: 235G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (23%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (12%), White Onion (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Chive.

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

235g e

