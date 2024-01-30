We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
TESCO PLANT CHEF 2 MEAT FREE SOUTHERN FRIED FILLETS 230G

TESCO PLANT CHEF 2 MEAT FREE SOUTHERN FRIED FILLETS 230G

1(1)
Write a review

£2.10

£9.13/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One fillet
Energy
997kJ
239kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13.1g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.82g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 941kJ / 226kcal

Seasoned wheat and pea protein in a crisp, spicy breadcrumb coating.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Succulent & Spicy Seasoned with pepper, paprika, chilli powder and thyme MADE WITH WHEAT & PEA PROTEIN
Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein (9%), Bamboo Fibre, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate), Pea Protein (1%), Flavourings, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper, Salt, Wheat Starch, Fennel, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Yeast, White Pepper, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Black Pepper Extract, Thyme Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

230g e

View all Vegan Mince, Nuggets & Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here