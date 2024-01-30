TESCO PLANT CHEF 2 MEAT FREE SOUTHERN FRIED FILLETS 230G

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 30 - 32 mins Place fillets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 30 - 32 mins Place fillets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Succulent & Spicy Seasoned with pepper, paprika, chilli powder and thyme MADE WITH WHEAT & PEA PROTEIN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024