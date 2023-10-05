We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 9 Mini Snowman Cupcakes

£3.00

£0.33/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One snowman cupcake
Energy
426kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.9g

high

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
6 Mini vanilla flavour sponge cakes, topped with blue coloured vanilla flavour frosting and sugar decorations. 3 Mini vanilla flavour sponge cakes, topped with vanilla flavour frosting and a sugar snowman decoration.
Vanilla flavour sponge, decorated with vanilla flavour frosting9 Festive Sweetly frosted With soft vanilla flavour sponge

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

One snowman cupcake,One sprinkle cupcake
Energy
426kJ
102kcal
423kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g
5.3g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g
1.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.9g
9.5g

high

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (43%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Palm Oil, Trehalose, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Colours (Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Spirulina Concentrate.

INGREDIENTS: Blue Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (43%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Water, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Palm Kernel Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne snowman cupcake (21g)Per 100gOne sprinkle cupcake (21g)
Energy2027kJ / 485kcal426kJ / 102kcal2015kJ / 482kcal423kJ / 101kcal
Fat25.9g5.4g25.3g5.3g
Saturates7.3g1.5g7.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate60.7g12.7g60.6g12.7g
Sugars47.2g9.9g45.4g9.5g
Fibre0.4g<0.1g0.5g0.1g
Protein2.1g0.4g2.6g0.5g
Salt0.15g0.03g0.14g0.03g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

