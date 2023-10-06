The Collective Brekkie Banana & Oat Kids Yoghurt Pouch 110g

Live Banana Yoghurt with Oat Flour

Good for growth!* * Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children Immune support▼ ▼Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy and balanced diet. Good mornin' friends Rise 'n' shine its brekkie time A banana is actually a type of berry! We choose the scrummiest bananas Wholegrain oats Whizz it together With British whole milk yoghurt Makin' it super smoooth for on the move

Super smoooth British whole milk yoghurt & wholegrain oats Natural ingredients Packed full of live cultures Source of protein British milk No nasties! Real fruit Suitable for Vegetarians & Gluten Free

Pack size: 110G

Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Source of protein

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt** (Milk) (70%), Water, Banana Puree (10%), Wholegrain Gluten-Free Oat Flour (2%) Chicory Root Fibre, Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Grape Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavourings, Cinnamon Extract, Vitamin D, **Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus

Allergy Information

Contains pasteurised Cow's Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

110g ℮