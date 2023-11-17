The Gym Kitchen Barbeque Lentils 250g

Cooked green lentils, vegetable proteins and chickpeas in a BBQ sauce. Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satisted) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

20g Protein* 2.3g Fat* 35g Carbs* Per Serving * Per Pack

Here at the Gym Kitchen we don't think healthy eating should be hard, boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of grains that contain no funny business, are macro-friendly and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great! Hope you enjoy!

Macro Friendly Food to Fuel Plant Based! High in Protein Low in Fat 273 Kcal Per Pouch 1 of Your 5 a Day Great as a Main or as a Side Dish!

Pack size: 250G

High in Protein Low in Fat

Cooked Green Lentils (38%) [Water, Green Lentils], Cooked Vegetable Proteins (23%) [Water, Pea Protein Concentrate, Faba Protein Concentrate, Salt], Cooked Chickpeas (13%) [Water, Chickpeas], BBQ Sauce (6%) [Fructose, Sugar, Applewood Smoked Water, Tomato Puree, Molasses, Water, Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Smoked Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Malic Acid), Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Ground Pimento], Onions, Tomato Puree, Chopped Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Puree, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum)

This pack provides 1 serving

250g ℮

