Pollen+ Grace Mexican Chipotle Sweet Potato 275G

Vegan

Mexican inspired salad with brown rice, black beans with beetroot, sweetcorn + red onion salsa, cayenne roasted sweet potato, smoky chipotle dressing + fresh spinach.Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
This meal is naturally a source of vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.Our Promise to You:Honest nutritionQuality ingredientsNaturally plant-basedCrafted by chefs
We've been making feel-good food since 2015. We pack our meals full of delicious, natural ingredients that taste good and do good. Designed to make everyday life a little bit easier and a lot more delicious.
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Cooked Long Grain Brown Rice (25%) (Water, Long Grain Brown Rice), Black Bean and Beetroot Mix (24%) (Black Beans, Cooked Beetroot), Sweetcorn and Red Onion Salsa (20%) (Sweetcorn, Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Fresh Coriander, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil), Roasted Sweet Potato (19%) (Sweet Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cayenne Pepper), Chipotle Dressing (7%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Ground Chilli Powder), Spinach (5%)

Allergy Information

Made in a facility which handles Sesame and Soya.

Net Contents

275g ℮

