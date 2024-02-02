We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Plant Chef Steak Free Slices 150g

Tesco Plant Chef Steak Free Slices 150g

£1.50

£1.00/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bake
Energy
416kcal
1739kJ
21%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Fat
21.0g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.7g

high

49%of the reference intake
Salt
1.74g

medium

29%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ / 277kcal

Puff pastry filled with seasoned wheat and protein strips, potato and onion.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Succulent & Savoury Puff pastry filled with seasoned savoury pieces, potato and onion
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Wheat and Pea Protein Strips (12%) [Water, Wheat Protein, Potato Protein, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein Isolate, Sunflower Oil, Pea Starch, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Malted Barley Extract, Pea Protein, Palm Oil, Potato, Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Salt, Tomato Purée, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Parsley, Flavourings, Black Pepper, Wheat Protein, Coconut Fat, Molasses, Malted Barley Extract, Dried Potato, Lentil Protein, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

