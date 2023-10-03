We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galaxy Hot Chocolate Popcorn Flavour 275g

Galaxy Hot Chocolate Popcorn Flavour 275g

£2.75

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 x cup = 25 g + 200 ml hot water
Energy
412kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1644 kJ

Popcorn flavour fat-reduced cocoa powder with milk chocolate, with sugars and sweetener.
Product may settle in transit.
Just add waterMade with galaxy chocolateSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Whey Permeate (Milk), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (10%), Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (E412, E466, E340ii, E452i), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Low Sodium Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate), Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (E471), Sweetener (E955)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 11, Portion size: 25 g

Net Contents

275g ℮

Preparation and Usage

We recommend you use 4 heaped teaspoons per mug, pour hot water over the hot chocolate powder. Stir well and enjoy!

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

