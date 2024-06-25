New
image 1 of Tesco Organic Grapes 300g
image 1 of Tesco Organic Grapes 300gimage 2 of Tesco Organic Grapes 300g

Tesco Organic Grapes 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.40

£8.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pack
Energy
230kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.2g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 287kJ / 68kcal

Seedless grapes.
Hand picked Carefully grown in vineyards for a juicy burst of refreshing sweetness * Please Note You will receive one of either Red, Black or Green Grape depending on availability*Hand picked Carefully grown in vineyards for a juicy burst of refreshing sweetness
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Grapes

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

300g

View all Grapes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here