Tesco Finest Roasted Cauliflower & West Country Cheddar Pie 250g

Roasted Cauliflower florets in a luxurious West Country Cheddar cream sauce with a hint of Truffina & Parsley. Hand crafted with a shortcrust pastry base and topped with a Ciabatta crumb All butter Shortcrust Pastry Pie Roasted Cauliflower in a luxurious West Country Cheddar sauce with a hint of Truffina & Parsley. Hand finished with a Ciabatta crumb.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roast Cauliflower (23%) [Cauliflower, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Butter (Milk) (11%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Potato, Onion, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta-Carotene) (Milk) (2.5%), Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Thyme, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Olive Oil, Truffle, Black Olive, Yeast, Carrot, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g e