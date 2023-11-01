We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Roasted Cauliflower & West Country Cheddar Pie 250g

£3.50

£1.40/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pie
Energy
2664kJ
638kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
37.7g

high

54%of the reference intake
Saturates
20.2g

high

101%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.48g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1066kJ / 255kcal

All butter pastry case filled roasted cauliflower in a Cheddar cheese sauce with a ciabatta and thyme topping.
Roasted Cauliflower florets in a luxurious West Country Cheddar cream sauce with a hint of Truffina & Parsley. Hand crafted with a shortcrust pastry base and topped with a Ciabatta crumbAll butter Shortcrust Pastry Pie Roasted Cauliflower in a luxurious West Country Cheddar sauce with a hint of Truffina & Parsley. Hand finished with a Ciabatta crumb.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roast Cauliflower (23%) [Cauliflower, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Butter (Milk) (11%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Potato, Onion, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta-Carotene) (Milk) (2.5%), Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Thyme, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Olive Oil, Truffle, Black Olive, Yeast, Carrot, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

