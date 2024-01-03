Unearthed Olives with Rosemary and Black Pepper 230g

Warning: While every effort has been made to remove olive stones some may remain.

Warning: While every effort has been made to remove olive stones some may remain.

Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see side of pack.

For a protein packed breakfast or lunch simply slice the cooked mushrooms and olives then serve!

These are smashing to cook with as we've already seasoned them for you! Throw them into a tomato based pasta dish for ultimate satisfaction!

Best Way to Use These are smashing to cook with as we've already seasoned them for you! Throw them into a tomato based pasta dish for ultimate satisfaction! Recipe Inspiration Mushroom and Olive Omelette For a protein packed breakfast or lunch simply slice the cooked mushrooms and olives then serve! Pair with a fruity Shiraz Serving: Stir before serving.

Green olives and black olives with rosemary and black pepper 1p from every pack supports Action Against Hunger Registered Charity No. 1047501 For recipe inspiration and step by step guides visit: www.foodsunearthed.co.uk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024