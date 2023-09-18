Tesco Finest 10 Gingerbread Flavour Coffee Capsules 54g

Our Christmas blend of 100% arabica, Rainforest Alliance certified coffee is sourced from Honduras and Peru, infused with a festive gingerbread flavour to create a rich & indulgent coffee experience Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. and is not associated with Tesco in any way. Tesco finest aluminium capsules are specially designed to be used with Nespresso®* coffee machines. You may experience some compatibility issues with U®*, Expert®* and Prodigo®* models bought after 25 July 2016. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org

Our Christmas blend of 100% arabica, Rainforest Alliance certified coffee is sourced from Honduras and Peru, infused with a festive gingerbread flavour to create a rich & indulgent coffee experience Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. and is not associated with Tesco in any way. Tesco finest aluminium capsules are specially designed to be used with Nespresso®* coffee machines. You may experience some compatibility issues with U®*, Expert®* and Prodigo®* models bought after 25 July 2016. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org A darker roast of 100% Arabica coffee, gently infused with a spiced & warming gingerbread flavour

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023