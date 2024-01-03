We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Garnier Hand Repair Intensive Restoring Hand Cream 75ml
image 1 of Garnier Hand Repair Intensive Restoring Hand Cream 75mlimage 2 of Garnier Hand Repair Intensive Restoring Hand Cream 75mlimage 3 of Garnier Hand Repair Intensive Restoring Hand Cream 75mlimage 4 of Garnier Hand Repair Intensive Restoring Hand Cream 75ml

Garnier Hand Repair Intensive Restoring Hand Cream 75ml

£5.00

£6.67/100ml

GARNIER HAND REPAIR INTENSIVE HAND CREAM 75ML
Garnier Hand Repair intensively nourishes and instantly soothes skin to help relieve tightness and discomfort.Developed by Garnier for extra-dry skin this hand moisturiser leaves rough chapped hands looking soft, supple and hydrated for up to 24 hours.Enriched with glycerin and maple sap extract, known for its soothing properties.This high performance formula is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin.Garnier Hand Repair helps the hydrating needs of extra dry skin. This ultra-restoring hand lotion intensively nourishes the skin with moisture and instantly soothes. Enriched with maple sap extarct, known for its nourishing properties, and glycerin this high performance formula soothes skin from discomfort and tightness and helps to restore suppleness. Is Garnier Hand Repair right for me? Yes, if your skin feels tight, extra-dry and you are looking for an effective solution to intensely moisturise hands so that they feel soft, supple and comfortable again. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.
Nourishing Canadian Maple Sap
Nourishing Canadian Maple Sap
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Glyceryl Stearate Se, Dimethicone, Allantoin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Acer Saccharinum Extract / Sugar Maple Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

75ml

Preparation and Usage

Massage a generous amount into dry hands. Do not apply on face.
