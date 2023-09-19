BOL Middle Eastern Harissa Stew One Pot Meal 450g

A smoky harissa stew, full of rich, sweet garlic, tangy tomato and warming chilli. Finished with an extra special ingredient from spice specialists: Belazu Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing, but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet. BOL is proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com

Slow-cooked by us, enjoyed in minutes by you. Our One Pot Meals are the ultimate easy lunch or decadent dinner, depending on what you’re in the mood for. Packing an impressive 20+ grams of protein, 20+ grams of fibre, and 2 of your 5-a-day, these power-filled pots are the perfect way to squeeze some goodness into your day. How will you eat yours? As rich in taste as it is colour, this stew oozes sweet garlic and tangy tomato, with a beautiful, building base of chilli spice. But what makes this stew extra special is a crowning spoonful of smoky Harissa paste, from our foodie friends at Belazu: spice specialists, and experts in sourcing out-of-this-world ingredients that really pack a punch. And together, we’re bringing a bit of romance to the table. Please always refer to the pack for the most up to date ingredients.

BOL was born in 2015 with a mission to help busy people eat well. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on our side. So that’s where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less every day. Eat to feel unstoppable. BOL. Bring On Life. Paul, Founder. Hungry for more? Explore the full range: BOL One Pot Meal Coconut Lentil Turmeric Daal BOL One Pot Meal Spanish Butter Bean Stew BOL One Pot Meal Indian Black Daal

2 of your 5-a-day 36g high in fibre 100% Plant based Chilli rating - medium - 2 Made with belazu harissa 21g high in protein Eat plants love life Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 450G

36g high in fibre 21g high in protein

Ingredients

Water, Chickpeas, Cannellini Beans, Tomato Paste (4%), Red Lentils, Potato, White Onion, Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid) (2%), Harissa Paste (Red Peppers, Water, Spice Mix (Paprika, Garlic, Cayenne, Cumin), Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower and Rapeseed Oil), Grape Vinegar, Chilli) (2%), Rice, Spinach, Garlic, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Balsamic Vinegar, Salt, Coriander, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage