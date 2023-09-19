We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

BOL Middle Eastern Harissa Stew One Pot Meal 450g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

This 450g pot provides:
Energy
1341kJ
320kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.76g

medium

29%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

A smoky harissa stew, full of rich, sweet garlic, tangy tomato and warming chilli. Finished with an extra special ingredient from spice specialists: BelazuLike most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing, but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.BOL is proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
Slow-cooked by us, enjoyed in minutes by you. Our One Pot Meals are the ultimate easy lunch or decadent dinner, depending on what you’re in the mood for. Packing an impressive 20+ grams of protein, 20+ grams of fibre, and 2 of your 5-a-day, these power-filled pots are the perfect way to squeeze some goodness into your day. How will you eat yours?As rich in taste as it is colour, this stew oozes sweet garlic and tangy tomato, with a beautiful, building base of chilli spice. But what makes this stew extra special is a crowning spoonful of smoky Harissa paste, from our foodie friends at Belazu: spice specialists, and experts in sourcing out-of-this-world ingredients that really pack a punch. And together, we’re bringing a bit of romance to the table. Please always refer to the pack for the most up to date ingredients.
BOL was born in 2015 with a mission to help busy people eat well. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on our side. So that’s where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less every day. Eat to feel unstoppable.BOL. Bring On Life.Paul, Founder.Hungry for more?Explore the full range:BOL One Pot Meal Coconut Lentil Turmeric DaalBOL One Pot Meal Spanish Butter Bean StewBOL One Pot Meal Indian Black Daal
2 of your 5-a-day36g high in fibre100% Plant basedChilli rating - medium - 2Made with belazu harissa21g high in proteinEat plants love lifeVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 450G
36g high in fibre21g high in protein

Ingredients

Water, Chickpeas, Cannellini Beans, Tomato Paste (4%), Red Lentils, Potato, White Onion, Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid) (2%), Harissa Paste (Red Peppers, Water, Spice Mix (Paprika, Garlic, Cayenne, Cumin), Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower and Rapeseed Oil), Grape Vinegar, Chilli) (2%), Rice, Spinach, Garlic, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Balsamic Vinegar, Salt, Coriander, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Heat me to eat me.On a warm day:Can also be enjoyed chilled (but our founder Paul is the only one who prefers it this way)Style out your stew: Add a touch of luxury with a scattering of pomegranate jewels, coriander, and large spoonful of coconut yoghurt.

