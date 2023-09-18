Walkers Crinkles Simply Salted Multipack Crinkle Crisps 5 x 23G

Salted Potato Crisps

Simply Salted, Walkers Crinkled Potato Crisps - Perfect crinkle cut Walkers crisps with a salted flavouring - More flavour in every ridge - Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox; made simple with this handy multipack - Walkers Crinkles crisps contain no added MSG or artificial colours - Suitable for vegetarians

When you look at a potato, what do you see? Probably just a potato, right? Well, in 1948 Henry Walker saw potential. With a bite of positivity, he turned his humble spuds into irresistible Walkers Crisps. Since then, our crisps have been providing moments of delicious crunchiness and smiles to everyone in Britain, every day. Try Walkers Crinkles for that satisfying ridged crisp texture. So, when life gives you potatoes... make crisps

100% Quality Ingredients Fresh Taste Ingredients No added MSG or Artificial Colours Suitable fir Vegetarians

Pack size: 115G

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

5g ℮

Additives