We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Walkers Crinkles Simply Salted Multipack Crinkle Crisps 5 x 23G
image 1 of Walkers Crinkles Simply Salted Multipack Crinkle Crisps 5 x 23Gimage 2 of Walkers Crinkles Simply Salted Multipack Crinkle Crisps 5 x 23G

Walkers Crinkles Simply Salted Multipack Crinkle Crisps 5 x 23G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.35

£1.17/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 23g:
Energy
501kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501 kJ (6%*)

Salted Potato Crisps
Simply Salted, Walkers Crinkled Potato Crisps- Perfect crinkle cut Walkers crisps with a salted flavouring- More flavour in every ridge- Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox; made simple with this handy multipack- Walkers Crinkles crisps contain no added MSG or artificial colours- Suitable for vegetarians
When you look at a potato, what do you see?Probably just a potato, right? Well, in 1948 Henry Walker saw potential. With a bite of positivity, he turned his humble spuds into irresistible Walkers Crisps.Since then, our crisps have been providing moments of delicious crunchiness and smiles to everyone in Britain, every day. Try Walkers Crinkles for that satisfying ridged crisp texture.So, when life gives you potatoes... make crisps
100% Quality IngredientsFresh Taste IngredientsNo added MSG or Artificial ColoursSuitable fir Vegetarians
Pack size: 115G
100% Quality IngredientsFresh Taste IngredientsNo added MSG or Artificial ColoursSuitable fir Vegetarians

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

5g ℮

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial Colours

View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here