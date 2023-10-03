Deep Freeze Cold Patch

Scientifically proven cooling relief. Works like ice by cooling the desired area. Long lasting convenient, adhesive patches providing targeted, cooling, soothing relief. Suitable for use in pregnancy. Soothing Relief Long Lasting Relief Fast acting patch provides cooling for up to 3 hours at the site of application. Cold Therapy Cooling therapy can decrease blood flow and may help calm and soothe the area.

Non-Medicinal Long lasting cooling Fast cooling Scientifically proven cooling back, neck & shoulder, legs & feet

Ingredients

Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Isopropyl Myristate, Menthol, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Gelatin, PVP, Kaolin, Glycol Stearate, Polysorbate 80, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Methylparaben, BHT, Titanium Dioxide, Tartaric Acid, Tocopherol Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf, Aluminium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Aluminometasilicate, Aqua

Produce of

Made in South Korea

Preparation and Usage