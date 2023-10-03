We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Deep Freeze Cold Patch

Deep Freeze Cold Patch

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£2.00/each

Deep Freeze Cold Patch
Scientifically proven cooling relief. Works like ice by cooling the desired area.Long lasting convenient, adhesive patches providing targeted, cooling, soothing relief. Suitable for use in pregnancy.Soothing ReliefLong Lasting ReliefFast acting patch provides cooling for up to 3 hours at the site of application.Cold TherapyCooling therapy can decrease blood flow and may help calm and soothe the area.
Non-MedicinalLong lasting coolingFast coolingScientifically proven cooling back, neck & shoulder, legs & feet

Ingredients

Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Isopropyl Myristate, Menthol, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Gelatin, PVP, Kaolin, Glycol Stearate, Polysorbate 80, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Methylparaben, BHT, Titanium Dioxide, Tartaric Acid, Tocopherol Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf, Aluminium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Aluminometasilicate, Aqua

Produce of

Made in South Korea

Preparation and Usage

For Best Results:Apply the patch to the desired area as soon as possible. The cooling effect of the patch can be felt quickly and it can continue to provide cooling relief for up to 3 hours. A new patch may be applied as required. Do not use more than 4 patches one after the other on the same area.Instructions for use- Apply only to clean, dry skin- Open the pouch, remove one cloth patch and peel off the clear plastic film- Apply the sticky side of the patch over the desired area- Do not cut the patch- Re-seal the pouch to prevent remaining patches from drying out- Use all patches within one month of opening the pouch- Each patch can be used only once- Throw away the patch after use.

View all Pain Relief & Pain Killers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here