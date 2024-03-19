itsu garlic & chilli edamame 300g

Soya beans in pods coated in a garlic & chilli sauce

Amazing glaze you'd be hard pressed to invent a better finger food than edamame. Place the whole pod in your mouth, extract the beans & discard the shell. The garlic & chilli glaze clinging to the outside, perfectly seasons the nutty & umami taste of the beans within. Enjoy them on their own, as a starter, or a snack with an ice-cold beer.

Eat beautiful Ready in 2 1/4 mins Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Green Soya Beans (89%), Olive Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Soy Sauce [Salt, Soya Beans, Chinese Pearl Barley, Sorghum, Black Glutinous Rice, Water, Sugar], Palm Oil¹, Red Chilli, Sesame Seeds, ¹For sourcing information, please visit our website

Allergy Information

May contain Celery, Peanuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage