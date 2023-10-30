Ecoegg Fresh Linen Laundry Egg Starter Kit 50 Washes

Ecoegg Fresh Linen Laundry Egg Str Kit 50w Ecoegg® fresh linen We are a climate positive company proudly part of the play it green family. We want to make eco practices in everyones home the new normal and strive to be part of the plastic problem solution. Starting in the laundry basket. Full instructions we've gone digital on our full instructions! www.ecoegg.com/instructions/ Register your egg case for its 10 year guarantee your via website WWW.ECOEGG.COM

Start your new eco laundry journey Our laundry egg® contains refillable laundry detergent + replaces fabric saftener. The pellets effectively draw dirt from your laundry leaving it feeling clean and soft. The detergent formula is lightly fragranced for sensitive skir, leaving a delicate fresh scent on your clothes our formula contains No palm oil No chlorine bleaches No Phosphates or parabens Is suitable for vegans No enzymes No SLS/SLES A Cleaner Planet Starts in the Laundry Basket Welcome to the eggvolution. Where our little eggs are making a big difference. Switching out your normal detergent and softener bottles for a laundry eggⓡ could eliminate up to 40 bottles per year from your household!* The egg case comes with a 10 year guarantee, so refill + reuse your egg case again and again for years to come. At the end of its very long product lifecycle, simply recycle your egg case. Don't be part of the plastic problem... Become the solution. 1 Laundry egg = Up to 40 Plastic bottles per year* *Calculations based on 7 loads per week, 18 wash bottle sizes.

What came first... The egg or the pellets? Detergent that works for all skin types is at the heart of what we do Our vegan founder, dawn, personally battled with eczema while growing up. Her own struggles made her realise the sensitivity of skin to normal detergents, inspiring her to invent a new type of detergent that is much gentler on sensitive skin... In the form of pellets! Of course, the detergent pellets needed a sustainable home to perch themselves within. As a result, the reusable laundry egg was born. Our formula is lightly fragranced to be gentle on delicate skin and has been dermatologically tested and rated "Excellent while a lot of us are familiar with strong, chemically fragranced detergents, strong fragrance doesn't always mean clean We get the job done whilst being gentle on sensitive skin.

FSC - FSC®, Mix, Board, FSC® C021323

Fresh Linen Non Bio 2 in 1 Replacement for Detergent + Softener +2 Detox Tablets Lightly Fragrance Gentle on Sensitive Skin For Skin Sensitive Dermatologically Tested Not Tested on Animals Suitable for Vegans

50 Servings

