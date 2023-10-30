Ecoegg Fresh Linen Laundry Egg Starter Kit 50 Washes

Ecoegg Fresh Linen Laundry Egg Str Kit 50w Ecoegg® fresh linenWe are a climate positive company proudly part of the play it green family. We want to make eco practices in everyones home the new normal and strive to be part of the plastic problem solution. Starting in the laundry basket.Full instructions we've gone digital on our full instructions! www.ecoegg.com/instructions/Register your egg case for its 10 year guarantee your via websiteWWW.ECOEGG.COM
Welcome to the eggvolution, where our little eggs are making a big difference. Switching out your normal detergent and softener bottles for a laundry egg® could eliminate up to 40 bottles per year from your household!*1 Laundry egg = Up to 40 plastic bottles per year*Start your new eco laundry journeyOur laundry egg® contains refillable laundry detergent + replaces fabric saftener. The pellets effectively draw dirt from your laundry leaving it feeling clean and soft. The detergent formula is lightly fragranced for sensitive skir, leaving a delicate fresh scent on your clothes our formula containsNo palm oilNo chlorine bleachesNo Phosphates or parabensIs suitable for vegansNo enzymesNo SLS/SLESA Cleaner Planet Starts in the Laundry BasketWelcome to the eggvolution.Where our little eggs are making a big difference. Switching out your normal detergent and softener bottles for a laundry eggⓡ could eliminate up to 40 bottles per year from your household!*The egg case comes with a 10 year guarantee, so refill + reuse your egg case again and again for years to come. At the end of its very long product lifecycle, simply recycle your egg case. Don't be part of the plastic problem... Become the solution.1 Laundry egg = Up to 40 Plastic bottles per year**Calculations based on 7 loads per week, 18 wash bottle sizes.
What came first... The egg or the pellets?Detergent that works for all skin types is at the heart of what we doOur vegan founder, dawn, personally battled with eczema while growing up. Her own struggles made her realise the sensitivity of skin to normal detergents, inspiring her to invent a new type of detergent that is much gentler on sensitive skin... In the form of pellets!Of course, the detergent pellets needed a sustainable home to perch themselves within. As a result, the reusable laundry egg was born.Our formula is lightly fragranced to be gentle on delicate skin and has been dermatologically tested and rated "Excellent while a lot of us are familiar with strong, chemically fragranced detergents, strong fragrance doesn't always mean cleanWe get the job done whilst being gentle on sensitive skin.
FSC - FSC®, Mix, Board, FSC® C021323
Fresh LinenNon Bio2 in 1 Replacement for Detergent + Softener +2 Detox TabletsLightly FragranceGentle on Sensitive SkinFor Skin SensitiveDermatologically TestedNot Tested on AnimalsSuitable for Vegans
Number of uses
50 Servings
Preparation and Usage
Refill me after 50 washesLet's get startedLaundry day has never felt so simple with our three easy-peasy detergent breezy starter steps1 Detox your machineDetoxing your machine is a must to keep it squeaky-clean and running efficiently. We recommend detoxing your machine once a month to get the best results from your egg.2 Wash with your eggPop the Ecoegg laundry egg® on top of your clothes in the drum. Close the door + press start!3 Refill after 50 washesThe laundry egg® detergent pellets are designed to last for up to 50 washes and after that, simply refill the egg with refill pellets.Wash as low as 15°CEgg suitable for all washing machines, but do not leave in during drying cycle. Use egg from 15°C up to 60°C (60°F-140°F)