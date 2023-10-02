We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Discover-In Tandoori Chicken Kebab Kit 370g

Indian style meal kit with cooked marinated chicken, Indian style naan breads and a tandoori sauce.For more information on Discover-In products please visit www.discover-in.co.uk
Chilli rating - 1Serves 2 in 5 MinsCook from Frozen
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Precooked Marinated Chicken (49%) (Chicken, Salt, Soya Protein, Stabilisers: Triphosphates, Polyphosphates; Ground Black Pepper, Paprika Powder, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Sodium Acetates; Dried Coriander, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Glucose Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Mustard Powder, Turmeric Powder, Lactose (Milk), Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Yeast Extract, Dried Vegetable Concentrates (Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Concentrated Onion Juice, Sunflower Oil), Clove Powder, Flavouring, Leek Extract, Parsley Extract, Smoke Flavouring), Naan Bread (38%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates; Black Onion Seeds, Salt, Ground Cardamom), Tandoori Sauce (14%) (Water, Yogurt (Milk), concentrated Tomato, Sugar, Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Corn Starch, Paprika Powder, Cumin Powder, Dried Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon Powder)

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery and Egg. For allergens, see underlined ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

370g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Kit ContainsMarinated Chicken2 Naan Breads1 Sachet of Tandoori SauceTry with Sliced Red Onions, Sliced Cucumber

