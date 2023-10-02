Discover-In Tandoori Chicken Kebab Kit 370g

Instructions: All appliances vary in performance, these are guidelines only based on 800W.

Remove outer packaging and place sauce sachet into a bowl of hot water. Remove chicken from packaging, place in a microwaveable bowl and cook on full power for 2 minutes. Stir the chicken and cook on full power for a further 1 minute and 30 seconds. Drain any excess liquid from the bowl. Cut open the sauce sachet and stir the sauce into the chicken. Cook for another 1 minute until piping hot.

Remove naan bread from packaging and place on a microwaveable plate. Reheat in a 800 Watt microwave on full power for 1 minute and 30 seconds.