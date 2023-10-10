Planted Duck Hoisin 160g

Keep refrigerated below 5 °C.Once opened, eat within 3 days. Best before: see front.

A must-have for any Asian- inspired dish! Add it to poké bowls, use it to fill bao buns or toss it in your next stir-fry.

Heat some vegetable oil in a pan and fry for 5-6 minutes on medium heat until slightly caramelised and warmed through.

Preparation Heat some vegetable oil in a pan and fry for 5-6 minutes on medium heat until slightly caramelised and warmed through. A must-have for any Asian- inspired dish! Add it to poké bowls, use it to fill bao buns or toss it in your next stir-fry.

100% Plant- Based High in protein Made from peas, oats and sunflower Swiss made No additives Suitable for Vegans

Better than duck* *61% less CO₂e and 59 % less water Source: Eaternity

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023