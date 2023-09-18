Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 15x330ml

Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Vegetable Extracts with Sweeteners

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the perfect drink for people who want all the taste of Coca‑Cola, without the sugar or calories. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a sugar free, low calorie soft drink with the great taste of original Coca-Cola. Zero sugar Zero Calories Contains vegetable extracts and sweeteners Gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment. Keep one cold in the fridge Please recycle.

Coca-Cola and the Environment Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Zero sugar This product is GMO free This product is gluten free This product is allergen free This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans

Pack size: 4.95L

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Phosphoric Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Chloride)

Allergy Information

Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

15 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

