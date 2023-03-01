We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Berocca Boost Effervescent Vitamin Enrg Cherry 20 Pack

Vegan

Food supplement with sweeteners - 20 effervescent tablets
Mental Alertness¹Active Energy²Why take Berocca® Boost?- Improves alertness and concentration¹- Contains guarana, a natural source of caffeine- Just 1 tablet contains nutrients including vitamins B1 & B2 to help you keep going²- Supports energy release²- Reduces tiredness and fatigue³How does Berocca® Boost work?- ¹Caffeine helps improve your alertness and concentration- ²Vitamins B1 & B2 each work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food- ³Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and helps reduce tiredness and fatigue
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C123988, www.fsc.orgBerocca is a registered trademark of Bayer.
Boost + Guarana and Caffeine11 vitamins & mineralsNo sugarNo artificial colourGluten freeFor adults (18 and over)Vegan friendlySuitable for vegansOnly 2 calories (2kcal) per tablet
Vitamins B1 & B2 each work with your body to naturally generate energy from your foodVitamin B12 contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and helps reduce tiredness and fatigue
No Sugar

Ingredients

Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonates), Bulking Agents (Sorbitol, Isomalt), Magnesium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Flavouring, Caffeine, Beetroot Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Guarana Seeds Extract, Nicotinamide, Zinc Citrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Net Contents

20 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

When to use Berocca® Boost?Active lifestyle, At the office, On the go, Late nights, Tough daysHow to take1. Drop in a glass of water2. Leave to fizz3. Enjoy a drop of positivity

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursContains Sweeteners

