Berocca Boost Effervescent Vitamin Enrg Cherry 20 Pack

Food supplement with sweeteners - 20 effervescent tablets

Mental Alertness¹ Active Energy² Why take Berocca® Boost? - Improves alertness and concentration¹ - Contains guarana, a natural source of caffeine - Just 1 tablet contains nutrients including vitamins B1 & B2 to help you keep going² - Supports energy release² - Reduces tiredness and fatigue³ How does Berocca® Boost work? - ¹Caffeine helps improve your alertness and concentration - ²Vitamins B1 & B2 each work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food - ³Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and helps reduce tiredness and fatigue

Boost + Guarana and Caffeine 11 vitamins & minerals No sugar No artificial colour Gluten free For adults (18 and over) Vegan friendly Suitable for vegans Only 2 calories (2kcal) per tablet

Vitamins B1 & B2 each work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and helps reduce tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonates), Bulking Agents (Sorbitol, Isomalt), Magnesium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Flavouring, Caffeine, Beetroot Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Guarana Seeds Extract, Nicotinamide, Zinc Citrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Net Contents

20 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

When to use Berocca® Boost? Active lifestyle, At the office, On the go, Late nights, Tough days How to take 1. Drop in a glass of water 2. Leave to fizz 3. Enjoy a drop of positivity

Additives