Tesco Meatball Marinara Pie 200g

£1.80

£0.90/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pie
Energy
2035kJ
487kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
25.8g

high

37%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.2g

high

61%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.78g

medium

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1017kJ / 243kcal

Shortcrust pastry base filled with seasoned meatballs, onion and red pepper in a cheese and tomato sauce, topped with a puff pastry lid.
PICH & SPICED PUFF PASTRY Filled with seasoned meatballs and lightly spiced tomato sauce
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Meatballs (15%) [Pork, Beef, Water, Onion, Wheat Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citrus Fibre, Black Pepper], Palm Oil, Onion, Red Pepper, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Yeast Extract, Salt, Black Treacle, Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Basil, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork and beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

