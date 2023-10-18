We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Roast Chicken Dinner Pie 500g

Tesco Roast Chicken Dinner Pie 500g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.70

£0.74/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a pie
Energy
1491kJ
356kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
14.5g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.16g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 893kJ / 213kcal

Shortcrust pastry base filled with seasoned chicken, topped with potato and sage and onion crumb.
GOLDEN & SUCCULENT SHORTCRUST PASTRY A seasoned chicken filling topped with potatoes and a stuffing crumb
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (25%), Potato (19%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Carrot, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Chicken Extract], Salt, Tomato Paste, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Black Treacle, Chicken Fat, Herbs, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Sage Extract, Onion Extract

Allergy Information

May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

View all Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here