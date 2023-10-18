Paperchase Cosmic Christmas Pass The Parcel Game

WARNING! Adult supervision required. Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts which could represent a choking hazard.

WARNING! Adult supervision required. Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts which could represent a choking hazard. Please dispose of packaging safely. Please retain this information for future reference.

Whether the festive games kick off pre- or post-turkey, our pass the parcel cracker will add a twist to a seasonal favourite. This new game blends the excitement of Christmas crackers with the unpredictability of pass the parcel, making it fantastic festive fun for all ages. Search ‘Paperchase Cosmic Christmas' to see more of this design theme.

Whether the festive games kick off pre- or post-turkey, our pass the parcel cracker will add a twist to a seasonal favourite. This new game blends the excitement of Christmas crackers with the unpredictability of pass the parcel, making it fantastic festive fun for all ages. Search ‘Paperchase Cosmic Christmas' to see more of this design theme. Product Size: 11.0cm diameter (approx) Product Details: Contains hats, mottos and game Suitable for 8 people Part of the Cosmic Christmas collection

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023