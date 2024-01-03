Paperchase Artful Scribble List Pad

Groceries, to-dos, your top ten pens…listing has no end. Whichever form of list you need to jot down, this wiro pad is a fantastic choice. Crafted using 95 pages of ivory acid free paper, there's ruled space for tasks and projects, and a plain space for notes. Search 'Paperchase Artful Scribble' to see more of this design theme.

Groceries, to-dos, your top ten pens…listing has no end. Whichever form of list you need to jot down, this wiro pad is a fantastic choice. Crafted using 95 pages of ivory acid free paper, there's ruled space for tasks and projects, and a plain space for notes. Search 'Paperchase Artful Scribble' to see more of this design theme. Product size: 95 sheets Details: 100gsm ivory acid free paper Elastic closure Part of the Artful Scribble collection

