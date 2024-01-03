Paperchase Neon Grid 8x10 Wallet Weekly Planner

Get your life in check with our handy weekly planner, with spaces designed for those all-important notes and to-do lists. Featuring our bright neon grid design, there's a green ribbon pagemarker and protective cover zip wallet too. Search 'Paperchase Neon Grid' to see more of this design theme.

Get your life in check with our handy weekly planner, with spaces designed for those all-important notes and to-do lists. Featuring our bright neon grid design, there's a green ribbon pagemarker and protective cover zip wallet too. Search 'Paperchase Neon Grid' to see more of this design theme. Product size: 8x10" 200 pages Details: 100gsm Grosgrain ribbon pagemarker EVA cover zip wallet Part of the Neon Grid collection

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024