Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

THE BOOK EVERYONE LOVES: 'I loved this book' JOJO MOYES 'One of the best books I've ever read' JOHN GREEN 'I devoured it. So enjoyable' ZADIE SMITH This is the story of Sam and Sadie. It's not a romance, but it is about love. When Sam catches sight of Sadie at a crowded train station one winter morning he is catapulted back to the brief time they spent playing together as children. Their unique spark is instantly reignited. What comes next is a story of friendship and rivalry, fame and creativity, betrayal and tragedy, perfect worlds and imperfect ones. And, ultimately, our need to connect: to be loved and to love. 'I loved it' CELESTE NG 'The book that everyone should read' PANDORA SYKES, Stylist Live 'One of the few I really like a lot this year' JAMES PATTERSON * GoodReads Winner for Best Fiction * #1 Amazon.com Book of the Year * #1 TIME magazine Novel of the Year * APPLE Book of the Year * 'A must-read' NEIL DRUCKMANN, creator of The Last of Us *