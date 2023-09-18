Walkers Crinkles Cheddar Cheese & Onion Multipack Crinkle Crisps 5 x 23G

Cheddar and Onion Flavour Potato Crisps

“Glorious Cheddar & Onion” Walkers Crinkled Potato Crisps - Perfect crinkle cut Walkers crisps with a cheese & onion flavouring - More flavour in every ridge - Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox; made simple with this handy multipack - Walkers Crinkles crisps contain no added MSG or artificial colours - Suitable for vegetarians

When you look at a potato, what do you see? Probably just a potato, right? Well, in 1948 Henry Walker saw potential. With a bite of positivity, he turned his humble spuds into irresistible Walkers Crisps. Since then, our crisps have been providing moments of delicious crunchiness and smiles to everyone in Britain, every day. Try Walkers Crinkles for that satisfying ridged crisp texture. So, when life gives you potatoes... make crisps

100% Quality Ingredients Fresh Taste Ingredients No added MSG or Artificial Colours Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 115G

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheddar and Onion Seasoning [Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Whey Protein (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed milk Powder, Colours (Annatto Bixin, Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard. Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

5g ℮

Additives