Arla Protein Vanilla Yogurt 200G

Vegetarian

Vanilla Yogurt with Added Sweetener.
Protein is great, sure. But it doesn’t book the early morning spin class, doesn’t push for the extra mile, or squeeze out an extra rep. That’s all you, and we’ll never try to take credit for your hard work. But we will help you to feed your drive with delicious, low-fat protein products. From yogurts to pouches to puddings, there's a protein punch to suit every lifestyle and every single one contains a whopping 20g of protein. Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey, you’re regularly active or just trying to hit those 10,000 steps a day, Arla Protein helps you make sure you don’t let a second of that hard-earned exercise go to waste.
Don't Recycle
Feed your drive with Arla Protein Vanilla Yoghurt PouchDelicious low fat yoghurt and less than 150 calories per pouchArla Foods is a farmer owned dairy cooperative providing care in every step from cow to youHigh protein: 20g protein per Yoghurt pouch and no preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 200G
Low FatHigh protein

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk) with Added Milk Protein (97%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Vanilla Extract, Extracted and Ground Vanilla Pods, Corn Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial FlavoursFree From Preservatives

