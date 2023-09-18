Walkers Max Pizza Hut Texan Bbq Crisps 140G

Texan BBQ Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps HOW TO CLAIM 1. Purchase a promotional pack 2. Scan QR CODE or visit www.walkers.co.uk/pizzahut 3. Enter your details (name & email) & pack code (found in best before box) 4. Receive code for a ‘2 for 1’ Pizza 5. Please pizza order at www.pizzahut.co.uk (or via phone/instore for collection) & redeem offer *UK, 18+ only. Valid from 00:01 14/08/23. Claim and redeem by 23:59 31/12/23. Gifts: 1 x 241 code to be used on any size pizza from a Pizza Hut delivery franchise on delivery and collection orders only. Not valid on collection or dine in orders from Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants or Pizza Hut Express. Internet access and a valid email address required. Unlimited claims per person. Max 1 claim per purchase. Visit www.walkers.co.uk/pizzahut for full T&Cs & Gift details

- Delicious Walkers Max Texan BBQ flavour sharing crisps - Irresistible, deep-ridged crisps for a bolder taste experience - No artificial colours and no MSG - Suitable for vegetarians

The irresistible deep ridged Walkers Max Crisp meets the mouth-watering flavour of Pizza Hut pizza. Bursting with intense flavour for the ultimate taste experience in every bite! Discover the mouth-watering flavours and full-on crunch of Walkers Max potato crisps. Thick cut, deep-ridged and packed with irresistible Walkers flavour, Walkers Max offers the ultimate snacking experience for big flavour seekers. Take it to the Max!

Suitable for Vegetarians No Artificial Colours No Added MSG

Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Texan BBQ Seasoning [Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Dried Parsley, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

This pack contains 4-5 servings

Net Contents

140g ℮

