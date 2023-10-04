Lynx Africa Washbag Gift Set

So, it’s gift-giving time again. The age-old question: ‘What will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. Time to take the guesswork out of getting it right and grab the LYNX XXL Africa Washbag Gift Set. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin... whoever he is, whatever the occasion, there’ll be no fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us. Teaming full-size LYNX Africa Body Wash, Body Spray and Anti-Perspirant Deodorant together, this set of gifts for him has got him covered with the greatest fragrance of all time, featuring squeezed mandarin and sandalwood notes. The shower gel helps him kick-start his day with a powerful blast of spicy freshness and leaves him feeling clean and smelling 100% irresistible for up to 12 hours. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft skin. The body spray features our revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell iconic for 48 hours. Developed using our unique pro-scent technology, the anti-perspirant deodorant guarantees up to 72 hours of dryness and freshness, protecting against wetness and body odour before they even start. The trio comes in a practical washbag designed to hold all his favourite LYNX essentials on the go. Our gift set will help him stay at the top of his game and have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be: himself. *Kantar Usage, GB Male Deodorant & Shower % Weekly Occasions. June 2018–2022.

The LYNX Africa Washbag Gift Set includes three gifts for him: LYNX Africa Body Wash 225 ml, Deodorant Body Spray 150 ml and Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 150 ml, all tucked in a handy washbag This great-smelling gift set features the exhilarating spicy freshness of the UK’s #1 fragrance* The body wash dispels odour to keep him feeling and smelling fresh all day with a squeezed mandarin and sandalwood scent The body spray gives him 48 hours of odour protection with our revolutionary dual-action odour-busting zinc technology, keeping him smelling awesome and feeling chill, all day Let him embrace the G.O.A.T. sensation of this LYNX body spray deodorant with its uniquely warm fragrance The anti-perspirant deodorant spray gives him 72-hour protection against sweat and body odour

Ingredients

LYNX AFRICA BODYSPRAY G.O.A.T.150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool. LYNX AFRICA BODYWASH G.O.A.T 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090. LYNX AFRICA ANTIPERSPIRANT G.O.A.T 150ML Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

3 x 1 ℮