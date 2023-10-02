We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Vegan Lentil Ragu 400g

Zizzi Vegan Lentil Ragu 400g

£3.50

£8.75/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pack
Energy
2180kJ
516kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
11.2g

-

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

-

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
2.6g

-

43%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 129kcal

Cooked spaghetti pasta with lentils cooked in a rich tomato sauce, with hints of rosemary & smoked paprika.
Our vegan take on the family favourite. Spaghetti tossed in a rich herby tomato and garlic sauce, full of hearty lentils. Satisfying and wholesome, perfect for a 'past-ahh' moment.
In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
Spaghetti in a rich tomato and lentil sauceSuitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Spaghetti Pasta (34%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Tomato Passata, Lentils (8%), Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Puree, Sundried Tomato Paste (Sundried Tomato (Sundried Tomatoes, Salt), Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Puree & Herbs (Garlic Puree, Rosemary, Basil), Black Pepper, Salt, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Onion Powder, Parsnip Powder, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Lovage Leaf Powder, Turmeric Powder, Dried Parsley, White Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, Mace Powder, Nutmeg Powder), Lovage Extract, Garlic), Salt, Garlic Puree, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Basil, Rosemary, Smoked Paprika, Gravy Browning (Water, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Rubbed Oregano, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮

