Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Two Bird Ballotine Turkey & Chicken with Stuffing 1.43kg (Serves 6)

£39.00

£27.27/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
1252kJ
297kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 745kJ / 177kcal

Slow cooked turkey and chicken breast wrapped around pork, sage and onion stuffing, topped with smoked streaky bacon with sachets of spiced citrus and pomegranate glaze and thyme and shallot crumb.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.Tender & Herby Turkey and Chicken breast stuffed with pork, sage and onion, then wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, with a spiced fruity glaze and a delicious crumb Tender turkey and chicken breast wrapped around pork, sage and onion stuffing, with a layer of dry cured, smoked streaky bacon. Our elegant festive main is finished with a winter spiced citrus and pomegranate glaze, and topped with a thyme and shallot crumb.
Pack size: 1.43KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (55%), Chicken Breast (13%), Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing (10%) [Pork, Onion, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Sage, Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Yeast], Smoked Bacon (8%) [Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Spiced Citrus and Pomegranate Glaze [Sugar, Water, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Orange, Maize Starch, Concentrated Pink Grapefruit Juice, Maple Syrup, Concentrated Apricot Juice, Spices, Juniper Berries, Lemongrass, Lime Leaf], Water, Thyme and Shallot Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Shallot, Onion Powder, Salt, Maize Starch, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Dextrose], Pea Starch, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Tapioca Starch, Lactic Acid, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Oregano Extract, Sunflower Oil, Origanum Oil.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British turkey, chicken and pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

1.43kg e

