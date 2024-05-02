Violife Vegan Creamy with Garlic & Herbs 150g

Food preparation with coconut oil.

Creamy with Garlic & Herbs is a delicious plant based cream cheese alternative from Violife - the global experts in plant based cheese alternatives. Crafted to bring you a perfect balance of garlic and herbs with a wonderful creamy texture, it's the perfect soft cheese partner for many of your favourite recipes and is for everyone to enjoy. Made with coconut oil and added vitamin B12. Free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts. Free from preservatives. 100% vegan.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Now Even Cremier With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12 Free From Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives 100% plant based 100% Vegan Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians Kosher - BK

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (23%), Modified Starch, Herbs, Dried Onion & Garlic, Starch, Sea Salt, Citrus Fibres, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Soya

Net Contents

150g ℮

