We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Violife Vegan Creamy with Garlic & Herbs 150g

Violife Vegan Creamy with Garlic & Herbs 150g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£18.33/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Food preparation with coconut oil.
Creamy with Garlic & Herbs is a delicious plant based cream cheese alternative from Violife - the global experts in plant based cheese alternatives. Crafted to bring you a perfect balance of garlic and herbs with a wonderful creamy texture, it's the perfect soft cheese partner for many of your favourite recipes and is for everyone to enjoy. Made with coconut oil and added vitamin B12. Free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts. Free from preservatives. 100% vegan.
Welcome to the wonderful and cheezy world of Violife! We are committed to making a wide selection of amazing tasting, 100% plant based cheeses, and are proud to be the world's leading plant based cheese alternative brand.Creamy with Garlic & Herbs is the perfect plant based cream cheese alternative with a subtle blend of garlic and herb, making it the perfect accompaniment to upgrade your dishes. With a luxurious creamy texture, this soft cheese alternative can be enjoyed as part of many of your favourite recipes!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Now Even CremierWith Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12Free From Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives100% plant based100% VeganSuitable for Vegans and VegetariansKosher - BK
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (23%), Modified Starch, Herbs, Dried Onion & Garlic, Starch, Sea Salt, Citrus Fibres, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Soya

Net Contents

150g ℮

Additives

Free From Preservatives

View all Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here