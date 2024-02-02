We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Cadbury Mini Eggs 308g

Cadbury Mini Eggs 308g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£1.30/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 38.5 g contains
Energy
798kJ
190kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

-

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

-

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
27g

-

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ

Solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.Be Treatwise.netGet to know your treats1 bag = 9 % of the RI* of kcal*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)Cocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade Foundation to improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our enviromentBy eating Cadbury, you've been encouraging environmental sustainabilityCocoa life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farmingWWW.COCOALIFE.ORGJoin the Cadbury Egg HuntInstructions- First, take the mini bags from your giant pack of Cadbury mini eggs, along with your other favourite chocolate Easter treats!- Hide the treats around your home, garden, or another fun location- Prepare clues to help your hunters guess where the treats are hidden- You could even spark more eggscitement with the addition of your favourite Cadbury Easter egg!...Now let the hunt begin!
Contains Approx. 8 Mini Bags of Cadbury Mini EggsMade under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Great for Sharing & Egg Hunts!100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 308G

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

1 portion = 1 bag (38.5 g). Approximately 8 bags per pack

Net Contents

308g ℮

Lower age limit

4 Years

View all Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here