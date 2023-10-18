We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 500g

Tesco Finest Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 500g

£5.00

£1.00/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pie
Energy
2784kJ
666kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
36.5g

high

52%of the reference intake
Saturates
19.9g

high

100%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.47g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1114kJ / 267kcal

All butter pastry filled with slow cooked chicken, dry cured ham and leeks in a cream, white wine sauce and smoked garlic sauce, hand finished with poppy seeds.
Hand finished with a poppy seed sprinkleSlow Cooked British Chicken, Dry Cured Ham, Leeks and a hint of smoked garlic in all butter pastry.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken (21%), Butter (Milk) (15%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), White Wine, Dry Cured Cooked Ham (4%) [Pork, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Brown Sugar, Water, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Leek (2%), Maize Flour, Onion, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Poppy Seed, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Fat, Parsley, Smoked Garlic Powder, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Sugar, Smoked Water, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Mushroom Concentrate, Black Pepper, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

