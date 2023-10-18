Tesco Finest Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 500g

All butter pastry filled with slow cooked chicken, dry cured ham and leeks in a cream, white wine sauce and smoked garlic sauce, hand finished with poppy seeds.

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken (21%), Butter (Milk) (15%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), White Wine, Dry Cured Cooked Ham (4%) [Pork, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Brown Sugar, Water, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Leek (2%), Maize Flour, Onion, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Poppy Seed, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Fat, Parsley, Smoked Garlic Powder, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Sugar, Smoked Water, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Mushroom Concentrate, Black Pepper, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e