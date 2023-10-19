We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tassimo Cadbury Hot Chocolate Orange Pods 8 Pack 240G

£4.30

£17.92/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

240 ml
Energy
504kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210kJ

Cadbury Hot Chocolate OrangeDiscover more at tassimo.com
Indulge in our perfect creamy hot chocolate drink with delicious Cadbury orange taste, elevating your hot chocolate experience. Immerse yourself in the perfect balance of sweetness and citrusy goodness with every sip – a flavourful treat for any cosy moment.
Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time. Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Cadbury is a trade mark of Mondelez International group used under license
Cadbury Orange Hot ChocolateDeliciously Creamy8 Capsules
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 9%, Glucose Syrup, Sweet Whey Powder (From Milk), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (E340), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Emulsifiers (E433, E471, Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

8 x 30g ℮

Products you add to your basket will appear here