We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Sosu Korean BBQ Meal Kit 237G
image 1 of Sosu Korean BBQ Meal Kit 237Gimage 2 of Sosu Korean BBQ Meal Kit 237Gimage 3 of Sosu Korean BBQ Meal Kit 237G

Sosu Korean BBQ Meal Kit 237G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.70

£1.56/100g

Vegetarian

Korean style meal kit with individual sachets of gochujang cooking paste, KBBQ cooking sauce, kimchi seasoning and noodles.At Korean Mealtimes:The eldest eats first. Once you're seated for dinner, it's common dining etiquette to let the elder person eat first. This is why it is common in Korea to ask your age, so they can interact with you without disrespecting you or making you uncomfortable.
Sosu Korean BBQ Noodle Meal Kit: a culinary delight that brings the vibrant flavours of Korean cuisine to your table.Experience the spicy and umami flavours of traditional Korean BBQ street food right in your own home. Korean BBQ, or “gogi-gui”, is known for grilling meat on built-in table grills, creating a unique dining experience.This meal kit features individual sachets of SOSU Gochujang cooking paste, SOSU KBBQ cooking sauce, SOSU Kimchi seasoning, and SOSU noodles.Just add your choice of protein (meat or your plant-based protein of choice, it's perfect with tofu!) and vegetables and follow the recipe steps inside the kit or online that will guide you through the cooking process.
Ready just 15 minutes and 4 easy steps: season your protein, boil the noodles, stir-fry with the sauce, and serve.01. SEASON PROTEINSlice the chicken breast or your protein of choice. Mix with 1 tbsp of oil and the SOSU Kimchi Seasoning.Slice the onion, the pepper and the mushrooms and keep them aside.02. COOK NOODLESIn a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add SOSU Noodles and stir to prevent them from sticking together.Cook for 6 minutes, drain and rinse with cold water.03. STIR-FRYHeat a large non-stick frying pan/wok over a medium/high heat, add the seasoned chicken, sliced vegetables and SOSU Gochujang Cooking Paste (the small sachet). Fry for 5 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.Lower the heat, add the cooked noodles and the SOSU Korean BBQ Cooking Sauce (the big sachet). Stir-fry for a further 2 minutes.Tip: Want to dial down the heat? Try using half of the SOSU Gochujang Cooking Paste.04. SERVE AND ENJOYDivide between two bowls and enjoy!
No Artificial Flavours, Colours Or PreservativesChilli rating: hot 2/3Korean InspiredQuality IngredientsVegetarian Friendly
Pack size: 237G

Ingredients

Noodles (53%): Wheat Flour (Soft Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Flour) Water, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Korean BBQ Sauce (34%): Water, Sugar, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Water, Salt), Spring Onion, Onion Puree, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Ginger Puree, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Sesame Oil, Garlic Puree, Ground Ginger, Chives, Black Pepper, Natural Favouring, Yeast Extract, Gochujang Paste (8%): Glucose Syrup, Water, White Miso (Water, Soybean, Rice, Salt), Chilli Powder, Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Kimchi Seasoning (5%): Garlic, Paprika, Sea Salt, Sugar, Chilli Flakes, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Dill, Sweet Paprika, Fennel Powder, Sunflower Oil, Dried Lemon Powder, Turmeric, Fermented Soybean Powder (Soybean, Rice, Salt), Yeast Extract (contains Barley)

Allergy Information

Noodles - May contain Egg, Soy, Milk, Sesame, Mustard, Lupin, Kimchi Seasoning - May contain Gluten, Peanut, Almond, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

237g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Included in the kit:- Korean BBQ Sauce- Gochujang Paste- Kimchi Seasoning- NoodlesJust add:Protein- 2x chicken breasts / Plant-based protein of choiceVegetables- 1 onion- 2 peppers- 150g mushroomsReady in 4 Easy Steps:1 Season ProteinSlice the chicken breasts or your protein of choice.Mix with 1 tbsp of oil and the Sosu Kimchi Seasoning.Slice the onion, the pepper and the mushrooms and keep them aside.2 Cook NoodlesIn a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil.Add Sosu Noodles and stir to prevent them from sticking together.Cook for 6 minutes, drain and rinse with cold water.3 Stir-FryHeat a large non-stick frying pan/wok over a medium/high heat, add the seasoned chicken, sliced vegetables and Sosu Gochujang, Cooking Paste (the small sachet).Fry for 5 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.Lower the heat, add the cooked noodles and the Sosu Korean BBQ Cooking Sauce (the big sachet). Stir-fry for a further 2 minutes.Tip: Want to dial down the heat? Try using half ofthe Sosu Gochujang Cooking Paste.4 Serve & EnjoyDevide between two bowls and enjoy!all cooking appliances vary, these instructions are a guide.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Meal Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here