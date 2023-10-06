Sosu Korean BBQ Meal Kit 237G

Korean style meal kit with individual sachets of gochujang cooking paste, KBBQ cooking sauce, kimchi seasoning and noodles. At Korean Mealtimes: The eldest eats first. Once you're seated for dinner, it's common dining etiquette to let the elder person eat first. This is why it is common in Korea to ask your age, so they can interact with you without disrespecting you or making you uncomfortable.

Sosu Korean BBQ Noodle Meal Kit: a culinary delight that brings the vibrant flavours of Korean cuisine to your table. Experience the spicy and umami flavours of traditional Korean BBQ street food right in your own home. Korean BBQ, or “gogi-gui”, is known for grilling meat on built-in table grills, creating a unique dining experience. This meal kit features individual sachets of SOSU Gochujang cooking paste, SOSU KBBQ cooking sauce, SOSU Kimchi seasoning, and SOSU noodles. Just add your choice of protein (meat or your plant-based protein of choice, it's perfect with tofu!) and vegetables and follow the recipe steps inside the kit or online that will guide you through the cooking process.

No Artificial Flavours, Colours Or Preservatives Chilli rating: hot 2/3 Korean Inspired Quality Ingredients Vegetarian Friendly

Pack size: 237G

Ingredients

Noodles (53%): Wheat Flour (Soft Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Flour) Water, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Korean BBQ Sauce (34%): Water, Sugar, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Water, Salt), Spring Onion, Onion Puree, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Ginger Puree, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Sesame Oil, Garlic Puree, Ground Ginger, Chives, Black Pepper, Natural Favouring, Yeast Extract, Gochujang Paste (8%): Glucose Syrup, Water, White Miso (Water, Soybean, Rice, Salt), Chilli Powder, Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Kimchi Seasoning (5%): Garlic, Paprika, Sea Salt, Sugar, Chilli Flakes, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Dill, Sweet Paprika, Fennel Powder, Sunflower Oil, Dried Lemon Powder, Turmeric, Fermented Soybean Powder (Soybean, Rice, Salt), Yeast Extract (contains Barley)

Allergy Information

Noodles - May contain Egg, Soy, Milk, Sesame, Mustard, Lupin, Kimchi Seasoning - May contain Gluten, Peanut, Almond, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

237g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Included in the kit: - Korean BBQ Sauce - Gochujang Paste - Kimchi Seasoning - Noodles Just add: Protein - 2x chicken breasts / Plant-based protein of choice Vegetables - 1 onion - 2 peppers - 150g mushrooms Ready in 4 Easy Steps: 1 Season Protein Slice the chicken breasts or your protein of choice. Mix with 1 tbsp of oil and the Sosu Kimchi Seasoning. Slice the onion, the pepper and the mushrooms and keep them aside. 2 Cook Noodles In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add Sosu Noodles and stir to prevent them from sticking together. Cook for 6 minutes, drain and rinse with cold water. 3 Stir-Fry Heat a large non-stick frying pan/wok over a medium/high heat, add the seasoned chicken, sliced vegetables and Sosu Gochujang, Cooking Paste (the small sachet). Fry for 5 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Lower the heat, add the cooked noodles and the Sosu Korean BBQ Cooking Sauce (the big sachet). Stir-fry for a further 2 minutes. Tip: Want to dial down the heat? Try using half of the Sosu Gochujang Cooking Paste. 4 Serve & Enjoy Devide between two bowls and enjoy! all cooking appliances vary, these instructions are a guide.

