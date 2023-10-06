We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Salted Caramel Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

Tesco Salted Caramel Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.75

£0.88/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One doughnut (66g)
Energy
1133kJ
271kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.4g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.5g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1716kJ / 410kcal

Doughnuts with chocolate flavoured coating, salted caramel filling, decorated with caramel flavoured curls.
With a salted caramel filling, topped with a chocolate flavoured coating and caramel swirls. Our soft, filled ring doughnuts are the perfect sweet treat. They are filled with a smooth salted caramel filling, topped with a chocolate flavoured coating and decorated with sweet caramel swirls.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Dried Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Yeast, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Cocoa Mass, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate, Tartaric Acid), Vanilla Extract, Deactivated Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains gluten, wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2PK

View all Sweet Treats From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here