Actimel Plus Mango & Turmeric Yogurt Drink 8X100g

Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins D, B6 and B12, mango and turmeric. This mighty shot has: 10 Billion live L. casei cultures. Vitamin D Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 3 Strains of live cultures Over 8h fermentation. Gluten free No preservatives or colours No artificial flavours Suitable for vegetarians Little daily shot. Big on immune support**. Support your immune system with 100% RI* vitamin D in one delicious shot**. With Actimel PLUS you're ready to take on the day. 100% of your daily RI* of vitamin D. And more**. Every shot is powered with 100% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin D – plus is a source of vitamins B6 & B12 – to support your body's immune system.** 1 small bottle. 10 billion live cultures. Made with fermented milk, full of 10 billion exclusive L. casei cultures. And rest assured, Actimel PLUS is free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives. Daily Goodness** and Full on Flavour Sweet, delicate and oh-so-tasty, mango brings the sunshine – every time, paired with a hint of turmeric **Actimel PLUS contains vitamins D, B6 and B12 which help support the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

We’ve partnered with Too Good To Go to fight food waste by encouraging people to look, smell and taste products before deciding to throw them away. As long as your Actimel has been stored correctly and the seal is unopened, eat it, don't bin it! Remember: Look, Smell, Taste. Don't Waste. Unlike other fermented milk products, Actimel undergoes a specific fermentation process which cultivates L. casei Danone in the best conditions. Thanks to strict quality control, we ensure the each Actimel bottle reaches your fridge with at least 10 billion live cultures.

Over 20 years ago, our clever scientists discovered L.Casei Danone (a culture that’s completely unique to us, by the way). Today each Actimel shot contains 10 billion of these amazing cultures as well as added vitamins to help support the immune systems of millions of people across the world. As a certified B Corporation, we’re a part of a global movement that believes businesses can be a force for good in society and should do things transparently, in a sustainable way. Our mighty little bottles are recyclable and packaged in recycled carboard. So please remember to recycle them so you can look after the planet while you look after your health. All the PLUS, less plastic. We’ve reduced our plastic by removing the wrap. This is one small step in our big mission to be more sustainable

Gluten free Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar / Liquid Sugar, Mango Purée from Concentrate (2.3%), Oligofructose (Fibre), Dextrose, Modified Starch, Milk Minerals, Turmeric Extract (0.03%), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavouring, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (D, B6, B12)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

8 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake before use!

