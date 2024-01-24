Tesco Indian Style Takeaway with Onion Bhaji 500g
£2.50
£5.00/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom Seed], Onion, Chicken Breast (12%), Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Water, Yogurt (Milk), Onion Bhaji [Onion, Gram Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Coriander Leaf, Roasted Split Chickpeas, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Aluminium Sodium Sulphate), Ginger, Cumin, Green Chilli Purée, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Green Cardamom, Clove Powder, Black Cardamom, Coriander Powder, Cinnamon, Mace, Bay Leaf], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Coconut, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Coriander Leaf, Desiccated Coconut, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lemon Juice, Red Chilli, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Turmeric Powder, Paprika, Cardamom, Whey Protein (Milk), Cumin, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Cumin Seed, Coriander Powder, Chilli Powder, Green Chilli, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Ginger, Fennel, Clove, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Mace, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Star Anise, Basil.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (457g**)
|Energy
|666kJ / 158kcal
|3042kJ / 723kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|23.3g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|94.6g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|17.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|7.3g
|Protein
|6.6g
|30.2g
|Salt
|0.42g
|1.93g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 457g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
