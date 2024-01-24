We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Indian Style Takeaway with Onion Bhaji 500g

3.3(3)
£2.50

£5.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
3042kJ
723kcal
36%of the reference intake
Fat
23.3g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.4g

low

19%of the reference intake
Salt
1.93g

high

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 666kJ / 158kcal

Marinated, cooked chicken breast pieces in a mild spiced tomato sauce, cooked chicken breast pieces in a mild korma sauce, served with cooked spiced basmati rice and onion bhaji.
A Taste of India Chicken Tikka Masala and Chicken Korma with pilau rice
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom Seed], Onion, Chicken Breast (12%), Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Water, Yogurt (Milk), Onion Bhaji [Onion, Gram Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Coriander Leaf, Roasted Split Chickpeas, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Aluminium Sodium Sulphate), Ginger, Cumin, Green Chilli Purée, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Green Cardamom, Clove Powder, Black Cardamom, Coriander Powder, Cinnamon, Mace, Bay Leaf], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Coconut, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Coriander Leaf, Desiccated Coconut, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lemon Juice, Red Chilli, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Turmeric Powder, Paprika, Cardamom, Whey Protein (Milk), Cumin, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Cumin Seed, Coriander Powder, Chilli Powder, Green Chilli, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Ginger, Fennel, Clove, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Mace, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Star Anise, Basil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

