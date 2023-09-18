We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco All Butter Chocolate Chip Shortbread 120g

Tesco All Butter Chocolate Chip Shortbread 120g

£1.40

£1.17/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One shortbread
Energy
428kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2138kJ / 511kcal

All butter shortbread with dark chocolate chips.
MADE IN SCOTLAND Baked to a traditional buttery recipe with dark chocolate
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (29%), Dark Chocolate Chips (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 51% minimum

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU butter and chocolate.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

