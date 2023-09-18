Pitch Strawberry Brioche Roll 6 pack 225g

6 Brioche with a Strawberry flavoured filling

Pitch for Every Pitch! Bonjour! I'm a soft, tasty brioche with a delicious melting filling. I don't contain any *nasties and I'm Approved by Famillies. I will fuel all of your fun adventures and can be enjoyed on-the-go or at home! Lunchbox, sports, on-the-go *No preservatives *No artificial colours *No hydrogenated fats

No Crumbs Individually Wrapped Great for Lunchboxes Approved by Families - The Family Panel Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 225G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 29%, Strawberry Filling* 28% [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Strawberry Puree 4.2%, Concentrated Strawberry Puree 1.4% (equivalent to 5.5% Strawberry Puree), Apple Puree 1.2%, Soluble Maize Fibre, Citrus Fibre, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate], Sugar, Leaven 9% (Wheat Flour 5%, Water, Salt), Eggs, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Psyllium Fibre, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thickener: Guar Gum, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic ACid, Milk Proteins, *Made using EU Strawberry Filling

Allergy Information

This product may contain Soya and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 37.5g ℮

Additives