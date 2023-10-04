We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set
image 1 of Lynx Gold Duo Gift Setimage 2 of Lynx Gold Duo Gift Setimage 3 of Lynx Gold Duo Gift Setimage 4 of Lynx Gold Duo Gift Setimage 5 of Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set

Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£8.00/each

Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set
So, it’s gift-giving time again. The age-old question: ‘What will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. The legendary LYNX Gold Duo Gift Set, the go-to for gift givers everywhere, guaranteed to please, year after great-smelling year. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. Teaming full-size LYNX Gold Body Wash and Deodorant Body Spray together, this set of gifts for him features a refined oud wood and fresh vanilla fragrance, helping him make his presence felt wherever he goes. The body spray features our revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell irresistible for 48 hours. All day, all night – no matter what, he’s ready to go for gold. The body wash kicks odour to the kerb, leaving him in control and confident with 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. Packaged and ready-to-gift in a box, these gifts for him will keep him at the top of his game all day. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin… Whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye rolling when he opens this one – because he’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time he does, he’ll remember the great gift you gave him. Probably. The point is, we know guys want to smell good, and that’s why our gift sets always hit the spot.
The LYNX Gold Duo Gift Set includes two gifts for him: LYNX Gold Deodorant Body Spray 150 ml and Body Wash 225 mlLeave him feeling fresh and smelling irresistible with this duo gift set featuring our iconic LYNX Gold scentThe body spray features the refined fragrance of oud wood and fresh vanilla, subtly establishing his presence wherever he isThe body wash provides instant freshness and leaves him smelling ready for anything for 12 hoursThese gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Father’s Day present, Secret Santa surprise, or all-year-round winning giftOur LYNX gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable

Ingredients

LYNX GOLD BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX GOLD BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2 x 1 ℮
View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here