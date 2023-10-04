Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set

So, it’s gift-giving time again. The age-old question: ‘What will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. The legendary LYNX Gold Duo Gift Set, the go-to for gift givers everywhere, guaranteed to please, year after great-smelling year. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. Teaming full-size LYNX Gold Body Wash and Deodorant Body Spray together, this set of gifts for him features a refined oud wood and fresh vanilla fragrance, helping him make his presence felt wherever he goes. The body spray features our revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell irresistible for 48 hours. All day, all night – no matter what, he’s ready to go for gold. The body wash kicks odour to the kerb, leaving him in control and confident with 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. Packaged and ready-to-gift in a box, these gifts for him will keep him at the top of his game all day. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin… Whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye rolling when he opens this one – because he’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time he does, he’ll remember the great gift you gave him. Probably. The point is, we know guys want to smell good, and that’s why our gift sets always hit the spot.

The LYNX Gold Duo Gift Set includes two gifts for him: LYNX Gold Deodorant Body Spray 150 ml and Body Wash 225 ml Leave him feeling fresh and smelling irresistible with this duo gift set featuring our iconic LYNX Gold scent The body spray features the refined fragrance of oud wood and fresh vanilla, subtly establishing his presence wherever he is The body wash provides instant freshness and leaves him smelling ready for anything for 12 hours These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Father’s Day present, Secret Santa surprise, or all-year-round winning gift Our LYNX gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable

Ingredients

LYNX GOLD BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX GOLD BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2 x 1 ℮