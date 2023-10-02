Tesco Finest Quadruple Chocolate Cookies Tin 390g

All butter cookies with dark, milk and white chocolate chunks fully coated in milk chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate.

These melt in the mouth all butter cookies are studded with indulgent dark, milk and white chocolate chunks, then fully enrobed in smooth milk chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate. Made by our experts with more than 160 years experience. EXTRA CHOCOLATEY All butter cookies studded with dark, milk and white chocolate chunks, enrobed and drizzled with chocolate

Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (47%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (8%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate Chunks (3.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Alkalised Cocoa Powder [Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 43% minimum.Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 29% minimum, milk solids 22% minimum.White Chocolate contains milk solids 24% minimum

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

390g e