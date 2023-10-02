We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Discover-In Smoky Bourbon Chicken Wings 550g

Discover-In Smoky Bourbon Chicken Wings 550g

5(1)
£3.25

£5.91/kg

Cooked chicken wings in smoke flavour barbecue marinade with a sachet of caramelised onion and whisky glaze.For more information on Discover-In products please visit www.discover-in.co.uk
Cook from FrozenChicken wings marinated in a barbecue seasoning and smothered with a whisky onion glaze
550G

Ingredients

Cooked Marinated Chicken Wings (Chicken Wings, Tapioca Starch, Brown Cane Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Sodium Carbonates; Cumin Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Onion, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Mustard Powder (Mustard Powder, White Vinegar, Salt, Sugar) Dried Garlic, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Smoke Flavouring), Caramelised Onion Glaze (18%) (Water, Caramelised Sugar (Sugar, Burnt Sugar), Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Caramelised Onion (Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar), concentrated Pineapple Juice, concentrated Apple Juice, Whisky, Corn Starch, Soy Sauce (Soya Bean, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour), Onion Powder, White Vinegar, Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Made with 107g of Raw Chicken Wings per 100g of Cooked Marinated Chicken Wings

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Celery and Milk. For allergens, see underlined ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

550g

